Nov 20, 2019, 12:44 PM
Kermanshah cultural center to honor city's renowned vocalist

Shahram Nazeri Iranian Vocalist

Kermanshah, Nov 20, IRNA - Tourism, Cultural Heritage and Handicrafts Organization of Kermansh province in west of the country will dedicate a historical house in the provincial capital to setting up an artistic and cultural center to honor the world renowned Iranian vocalist Shahram Nazeri, an official announced on Wednesday.

Commenting on the issue on Wednesday, Governor-General of Kermanshah province Houshang Bazvand described Shahram Nazeri who was born in Kermanshah "as a very outstanding artistic figure."

He said the city is determined this valuable capacity of cradling the highly praised musician as a chance for the further cultural development of the province.

Directorate-General for Tourism, Cultural Heritage and  Handicrafts Organization will provide one of the historical houses in Kermanshah for the setting up of an artistic and cultural center after Shahram Nazeri, added Bazvand while addressing a meeting in Kermanshah Province Hall.

Shahram Nazeri is well known as a prominent icon of Persian classics and the Kurdish music. He has received the French Chevalier des Arts et Lettres Medal for his lifetime achievements in Persian classical music.
He has also been granted Asia Society's prestigious Lifetime Cultural Heritage Award.
"Master" Nazeri has also released over forty recordings to date. His 'The One Hundred Leaf Flower' ('Gol-e Sad Barg') album holds the title of the highest-selling album of Persian classical music and Sufi music in history.

