Kazakh official: Iran enjoys extensive capacity for investment

Speaking to IRNA, Nyssan said that Iran's southwestern province Khuzestan enjoys very similar capacities with his country in different investment areas like steel, oil and agriculture.

He added that his visit to Khuzestan province aimed at making Iranian businessmen familiar with Kazakhstan market.

The strategic geography of Kazakhstan, the country's current regulations which support foreign investment in all fields, the government's support of investors, tax exemption on land and allocating facilities to foreign investors are among characteristics and benefits of investing in this country, he noted.

Meanwhile, the deputy head of Ahvaz Chamber of Commerce Soltan Hosseini-Amin noted that Khuzestan province has high capacities in agriculture and tourism fields.

He welcomed foreign investors' presence in Khuzestan province.

Iranian official said that Khuzestan produces unique quality of dates for exports to other countries.

Hosseini-Amin pointed to water treatment, desalination, hygienic disposal of industrial wastes and electricity as other fields of investment.

