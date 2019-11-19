Nov 19, 2019, 10:19 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83560751
0 Persons

Tags

Cambodian envoy submits copy of credentials to FM Zarif

Cambodian envoy submits copy of credentials to FM Zarif

Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday received Cambodian non-resident Ambassador to Iran Yong Se Aan during which the ambassador delivered a copy of his credentials.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry and the spokesman Office, Ambassador of Cambodia Yong Se Aan submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 3 =