Cambodian envoy submits copy of credentials to FM Zarif

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry and the spokesman Office, Ambassador of Cambodia Yong Se Aan submitted a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Tehran, Nov 19, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday received Cambodian non-resident Ambassador to Iran Yong Se Aan during which the ambassador delivered a copy of his credentials.
