South Iran exports handicrafts to Germany

Speaking to IRNA, Head of cultural and social heritage and tourism office of Qeshm Tahereh Shahraki said €7,650 worth of products have been exported from Qeshm during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21).

She added that 13 handicraft workshops will be held by the end of the current year aiming to teach export-oriented products.

Shahraki noted the mentioned workshops will introduce the Qeshm Island brand to international markets.

During these courses, women will become familiar standards and selling of products such as cloth bags, bracelets, earrings, anklets, necklaces, and embroidered needle aprons, Shahraki said.

She noted that it is predicted for handicrafts sale to bring over €8,000 revenues to the country.

