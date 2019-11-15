Iran crowned as champion at 1st Junior World Kabaddi Champs

Iranian players had hit rivals from Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the way to the final game.

Pakistan and Bangladesh teams stood in the third place.

Iran's Persian Gulf Island of Kish hosted some 15 teams from around the world at the event.

Iran, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taipei, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, Denmark, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, Australia as well as Iraq took part in the competition.

Kabaddi is a contact team sport, played between two teams of seven players each. The objective of the game is for a single player on offense, referred to as a "raider", to run into the opposing team's half of a court, tag out as many of their defenders as possible, and return to their own half of the court, all without being tackled by the defenders, and in a single breath.

