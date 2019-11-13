Consultation underway to attract tourists to Khorasan Razavi from Turkmenistan

Abolfazl Mokarramifar said on Wednesday at the meeting that announced the readiness to host influential groups in attracting tourists from Turkmenistan, including tour leaders, travel agencies and Turkmen media reporters and documentary producers.

The official stated tourism companies of Khorasan Razavi should be connected to Turkmenistan's tourism companies and cooperate to bring pilgrims and tourists from Turkmenistan to Iran.

He pointed to cultural ties between Merv and Mashad and went on to say that "we are ready to hold Turkmenistan's Cultural Night at the Khorasan Museum as well as handicrafts and precious stones in this country.

Director-General of Khorasan Razavi Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization noted that the most important attraction of Mashad city is the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), where Shias from different countries come to Mashhad for pilgrimage.

"There are more than 2,600 active tourism centers in Khorasan Razavi province due to the presence of the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) most residential centers in Mashad are welcoming pilgrims and travelers," said Mokarramifar, adding that suitable facilities were provided for pilgrims and tourists in Khorasan Razavi province.

The Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Merv also expressed readiness to hold a cultural festival on the border of Sarakhs with Turkmenistan and said that "we are also ready to hold a festival for Iranian ethnic costumes in Turkmenistan".

Rasoul Jafari added that "we are trying to facilitate the entry of Turkmen nationals to Iran and there is a possibility of a direct flight from Merv to Mashad and Bojnourd.

