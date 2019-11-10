Participants of World Nonproliferation Conference condemn US anti-Iran sanctions

The three-day conference kicked off Friday at the Lotte Hotel, devoted to various topics related to nuclear weapons control around the world.

One of the central themes of this year's conference was the issue of the JCPOA and the future of the agreement, as discussed at most meetings and discussions, with experts pointing to illegal and unilateral US actions that undermine any confidence in the world.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi, who represented Iran at the conference in Russia, had bilateral meetings with different Russian Deputy Foreign Ministers in the first two days to determine, among other things, further issues between the two countries and their pursuit is on the agenda of Araghchi’s visit to Moscow.

On Friday, Araghchi met with Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and North Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov behind closed doors.

The meeting focused on developments in Iraq, Lebanon, the Persian Gulf, the Hope Peace Plan, the ideas of the Russians (Persian Gulf security plan), regional issues and Syria.

He then participated in the Nuclear Nonproliferation Conference and held talks with counterparts and nuclear experts, officials, and personalities from 40 countries and several key international institutions, including the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency, in Moscow.

On the second day of the summit, Araghchi also had separate meetings with two other Russian deputy foreign ministers. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs on Sunday morning met with Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy of Lavrov and Russian nuclear chief negotiator in the JCPOA and exchanged views.

Given to Ryabkov's expertise, it was clear that the Iranian and Russian counterparts were to talk on the future of the JCPOA, due to the US's illegal exit from it and Washington's violation of UN Security Council resolution and Iran's plans after step four and Russia’s approach.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish