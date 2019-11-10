Nov 10, 2019, 8:38 AM
Iran to reduce commitments if parties to JCPOA continue inaction, Araghchi

Moscow, Nov 10, IRNA- Iran will reduce its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action if the parties to the nuclear deal continue with inaction toward the international Agreement endorsed by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday. 

“If Iran’s interests in the context of the nuclear deal are not provided, we will keep reducing our nuclear commitments,” Araghchi  said in Moscow. 

If the EU states don’t respond positively to the JCPOA commitments, Iran will continue the path of reducing its commitments. 

Araghchi’s Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov slammed the US for withdrawal from the JCPOA, saying Washington has put pressure on the other signatories of the JCPOA not to abide by their commitments and violate the international Agreement in contravention of the International Law. 

