Iran to reduce commitments if parties to JCPOA continue inaction, Araghchi

“If Iran’s interests in the context of the nuclear deal are not provided, we will keep reducing our nuclear commitments,” Araghchi said in Moscow.

If the EU states don’t respond positively to the JCPOA commitments, Iran will continue the path of reducing its commitments.

Araghchi’s Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov slammed the US for withdrawal from the JCPOA, saying Washington has put pressure on the other signatories of the JCPOA not to abide by their commitments and violate the international Agreement in contravention of the International Law.

