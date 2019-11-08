Araghchi urges Europe to ensure Iran oil sale

Speaking to Russian media ‘Sputnik’ on the sidelines of the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation, Araghchi said: “Europe must ensure Iran's interests, the most important of which are Iran's ability to export oil as well as receive through banks payments for oil sales.”

In response to a question on the time when Iran will return to the uranium enrichment levels that existed before the JCPOA, he said: "We will be taking action depending on the evolving situation. It is impossible to speak now of any decisions."

Elaborating on the conditions required for the US to return to the agreement, he noted: “They must again lift all sanctions (against Iran) that they have imposed to this day.”

“The US elections will not affect our programme in any way,” Araghchi reiterated.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message referred to Iran's 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments and said gas injection to 1044 centrifuges has started.

"Thanks to the US policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," he added.

In line with the order issued by the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) UF6 cylinder was installed in Fordow under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Under an international nuclear deal in 2015, which put an end to the Iranian controversial nuclear issue, Iran agreed to reduce the purity of its enriched uranium to 3 percent.

Following the withdrawal of Washington from the Iranian nuclear deal in May last year, Tehran has declared that it would reconsider its approach to the deal, if other signatories fail to guarantee Iran's benefits from the accord.

