TSE to cooperate with Shanghai Stock Exchange

According to public relations office of Tehran Stock Exchange, in a ceremony for signing the document which was held on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishment of the People's Republic of China, the Iranian and Chinese officials held consultations to get familiarized with capital market, opportunities and cooperation grounds.

The MoU which was signed by both sides, prepares the ground for exchanging experiences and information on training courses, foreign investment, designing funds and bonds, developing infrastructures, promoting strategic structure, checking mechanism for information leaks and joint venture investments.

Shanghai Stock Exchange has recently opened a museum of showcasing documents and historical works in stock exchange along with donations from other markets, including those of Tehran Stock Exchange.

The Tehran Stock Exchange is Iran's largest stock exchange founded in 1967.

The TSE is based in Tehran. As of May 2012, 339 companies with a combined market capitalization of US$104.21 billion were listed on TSE.

