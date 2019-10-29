Iran, Germany discuss regional developments, JCPOA

During the meeting which was held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting in Doha, Qatar, both sides discussed current situation in Syria, Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told IRNA that Zarif is to participate in some panels related to the conference.

In his speeches, Iranian foreign minister is to elaborate on current developments in the Persian Gulf as well as Iran's stance in this respect, he added.

Last week, Zarif attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish