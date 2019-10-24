Iran, Slovenia stress scientific, academic, sport cooperation

Slovenia has supported multilateralism in the world and also the constructive role of Iran in this issue, Jernej Pikalo told Iran's envoy to Slovenia Kazem Shafei about his stance about the 2015-signed Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the nuclear deal.

Expressing his country's interest in cooperation with Iran in science and research, Pikalo called for holding joint scientific and technical commissions in the near future.

Iranian envoy to Slovenia told the minister about the capabilities and fields of interest for cooperation. He also stressed reinforcing and promoting the levels of interactions in the fields.

Shafei detailed Iran's most recent stances about the regional and international issues, and also thanked Slovenia for supporting the JCPOA and multilateralism.

Referring to the equipment of Iran in science, research, and sports, and the vast ground of cooperation, he expressed Iran's readiness for exchanging students and professors, and granting mutual scholarships to higher education students, joint implementation of research projects, and founding Persian Language Department in Slovenia.

