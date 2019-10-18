IFAB hails Iran's Mahdavikia joining AFC advisory Panel

"We welcome @MehdiMadavikia 🇮🇷 who will represent @theafcdotcom on our Football Advisory Panel!" IFAB wrote on its Twitter account.



"IRAN LEGEND

110 games for national team

2003 AFC Asian Footballer of the Year," it added.



"BUNDESLIGA

11 years in @Bundesliga_EN

216 matches/26 goals/51 assists for @HSV," it noted.

Mehdi Mahdavikia is an Iranian retired footballer who played for Persepolis, Hamburger SV, Eintracht Frankfurt, Steel Azin, Damash Gilan and internationally for the Iranian national team. He won the Asian Young Footballer of the Year award in 1997 as well as the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 2003.

The International Football Association Board is the body that determines the Laws of the Game of association football. IFAB was founded in 1886 to agree standardized Laws for international competition, and has since acted as the "guardian" of the internationally used Laws.

