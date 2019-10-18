IFAB hails Iran's Mahdavikia joining AFC advisory Panel

"We welcome @MehdiMadavikia 🇮🇷 who will represent @theafcdotcom on our Football Advisory Panel!" IFAB wrote on its Twitter account.
"IRAN LEGEND
110 games for national team
2003 AFC Asian Footballer of the Year," it added.
"BUNDESLIGA
11 years in @Bundesliga_EN
216 matches/26 goals/51 assists for @HSV," it noted.
Mehdi Mahdavikia is an Iranian retired footballer who played for Persepolis, Hamburger SV, Eintracht Frankfurt, Steel Azin, Damash Gilan and internationally for the Iranian national team. He won the Asian Young Footballer of the Year award in 1997 as well as the Asian Footballer of the Year award in 2003.
The International Football Association Board is the body that determines the Laws of the Game of association football. IFAB was founded in 1886 to agree standardized Laws for international competition, and has since acted as the "guardian" of the internationally used Laws.
