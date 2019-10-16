Tabriz University signs MoU with 200 universities

Speaking in a meeting with head of Eurasian Universities Union Mustafa Aydin, Majidi said due to its capacities in scientific and technological fields, Tabriz University is ready to develop joint cooperation with other universities in the world.

Meanwhile, Aydin called for more cooperation with Tabriz University.

The universities of the member states have various capacities in science and technology fields, adding that these potentials should be used, he added.

Elaborating on experiences of the Eurasian Universities Union in establishing an academic network based on science and technology, he said the body is ready to share its experiences with Tabriz University.

Eurasian Universities Union EURAS is a non-profit Eurasia organization affiliated to European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA) founded by seven state universities from Eurasia to establish collaborations between European and Asian Universities to exchange faculty, students and staff.

The University of Tabriz is a public university located in Tabriz, East Azarbaijan with the fundamental aim of creating a center of excellence in higher education and research.

It is one of the top five high-ranking universities in Iran and one of the ten most selective universities in the country.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish