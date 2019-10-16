Terrorists in region have backing of countries like Bahrain

So these states are invited to review their destructive policies and look at the realities of the region so that "we can witness peace and stability in the region", Fatemeh Hosseini noted.

While condemning anti-Iranian remarks by Bahrain's representative, Head of the Iranian parliamentary delegation at the 145th IPU Summit underway in Belgrade, Serbia, Fatemeh Hosseini said Iran had a strong role to play in the fight against terrorists in the region.

In response to a Bahraini parliamentarian's claim that the Islamic Republic of Iran was involved in the proxy wars in the region and the recent Aramco attacks, Iranian MP said that unfortunately, today a parliamentary delegation made a baseless and fictitious claim against Islamic Iran; Iran recognizes and condemns the continuing policy of distorting the realities of the region.

The head of Iran's executive council at the Inter-Parliamentary Union stated that "It is surprising that those who are supportive of terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and ISIS takfiri are making such hostile remarks against their neighbors".

Hosseini went on to say that it should not be forgotten that countries like Yemen today are frustrated due to dangerous policies are being implemented in the region and that peace and stability are on the decline.

He added that contrary to the principles and remarks of these countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a constructive role in the fight against terrorism, especially against the Takfiri terrorists in the region.

The MP noted that the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in some countries in the region to fight Takfiri terrorists is at the official invitation of their governments.

