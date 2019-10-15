Pakistan to expand medicinal collaborations with Iran

Through expanding ties with Iran, Pakistan can use Iran's high capabilities in health, treatment, and training said Zafar Mirza.

Mirza told Saeed Namaki that cooperation can lead to a reduction of infectious and non-communicable diseases in the region.

The steps Iran has taken in public health are very important, but the problem of Iran and many other original countries is the spread of non-communicable diseases, he asid.

He added that what Pakistan wants is a region free of diseases.

Referring to the 66th Session of WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean being held in Tehran, he said that eh event is an important one in the field of health and using successful countries as a role model.

He hoped that the Iranian health officials will visit Pakistan to witness their advances in that field.

Iranian and Pakistani health ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on health in Tehran on April 22 in the presence of President Hassan Rouhani and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

