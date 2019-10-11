Cleric terms Turkey’s attack on Syria as aggression against independent state

Addressing the second sermon of the Friday Prayers, Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami said Iran’s stance is putting an urgent end to attacks and military forces’ withdrawal from Syrian soil.

Regarding the recent issues in Iraq, he said based on Iraqi Interior Ministry's information over 100 people were unfortunately killed and more than 6,000 others were injured in the riots.

He added that the Iraqi government has promised to meet protestors’ demands which were about unemployment, executive services, unsafe drinking water and electricity loss.

Khatami went on to say that enemies aimed at influencing Arbaeen rituals and scaring pilgrims not to attend the event.

Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious processions. It marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household.

Every year millions of Iranian Shia Muslims and Muslims from other countries travel to the holy cities of Iraq to pay pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS). This year Arbaeen falls on October 19.

These riots have three main sides which are US, UK and the Zionist regime of Israel, he reiterated.

Earlier, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Thursday expressed Tehran's disapproval of Turkey's military attacks on Syria.

Expressing Iran's Foreign Ministry's concern about Turkey's military operation inside the Syrian territory, the statement added that given the humanitarian situation and the dangers civilians are exposed to the conflict areas, immediate cease of attacks and pullout of Turkish military forces exit of Syria is a must.

It further said that Iran, as stated before, understands the security concerns of Ankara, but it believes military action will not only fail to help remove those concerns but inflict a lot of human and fiscal damage.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish