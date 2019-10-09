Message of “Authority, Peace” drills necessity for departure of trans-regional forces

Residents of the northern and southern parts of the Persian Gulf have a long history of cooperation and ties, and the discourse of the Strait of Hormuz is also an emphasis on the interaction of various nations of the region without the presence of foreign military forces, Brigadier General Qasem Rezaei said on Wednesday in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormuzgan province.

He stated that security would not be achieved with the presence of foreign troops and the presence of foreign fleets would be a sign of insecurity.

The peace of the region is not just the demand of the Iranian people, but all the residents of the southern and northern parts of the Persian Gulf want peace and security, he said.

Rezaei stressed that this demand should be taken into consideration by the United Nations and become a plan and issue of a resolution against trans-regional forces that are disturbing security in this sensitive region.

The commander highlighted that the joint military drills of border guards and the residents of the border regions reflect the peace and security of the region and bear the message that the disruptive presence of trans-regional forces is unacceptable and they must withdraw from the region.

He also announced plans to cooperate with the border guards of the Persian Gulf littoral states, saying that consultations have been held with the UAE, Oman, and Qatar on specific areas.

A one-day drill of “Authority and Peace” has been underway in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr since Wednesday morning with a widespread presence of border guards and the residents of the border, military and police commanders, the governor of Hormuzgan and some provincial managers.

