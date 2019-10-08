Iran, Japan continue ties in sanction era

Speaking in a meeting with deputy head of Forests, Range and Watershed Management Organization Khosro Shahbazi, Morita referred to good relations between Iran and Japan and JICA projects in Iran.

It will be source of honor to exchange knowledge and experiences in protecting forests with Iran, he said.

Meanwhile, Shahbazi who is in Japan to visit measures taken by the Japanese sides with regards to protecting jungles, said growth in population and lack of natural resources have created problems for people .

He underlined the importance of taking modern information technology methods as a facilitator to gain maximum efficiency.

Iran's priority is to prevent destruction of the land, controlling flood and preventing dust, he stressed.

Emphasizing the fact that exchange of experiences is very important in accelerating sustainable development, Shahbazi said Japan has good experiences in forestry and Iran is willing to take advantage of them.

Japan International Cooperation Agency is a governmental agency that coordinates Official Development Assistance for the government of Japan.

It is chartered with assisting economic and social growth in developing countries, and the promotion of international cooperation.

