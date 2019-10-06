Oct 6, 2019, 8:27 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 6

Tehran, Oct 6, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran to send astronaut to space

- Australia releases Iranian student

- Iran expects imports to shrink $10b by 2021

** IRAN DAILY

- Baghdad curfew lifted after deadly protests

- Iran Khodro produces car engine

- Iranian held in Australia returns home; Aussies also freed

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Iraq unlikely to slip into another U.S. pit

- Saudi regime views Houthi truce 'positively'

- Iran overpower Australia in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Tbilisi museum to showcase photos of Niavaran Palace 

- Iran blind football book place at 2020 Paralympic

- Iran plans to reduce imports by $10b in 2 years

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

- Impact of import subsidy on food price fluctuations

- 33 percent decline in trade with Turkey

