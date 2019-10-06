Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 6

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran to send astronaut to space
- Australia releases Iranian student
- Iran expects imports to shrink $10b by 2021
** IRAN DAILY
- Baghdad curfew lifted after deadly protests
- Iran Khodro produces car engine
- Iranian held in Australia returns home; Aussies also freed
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iraq unlikely to slip into another U.S. pit
- Saudi regime views Houthi truce 'positively'
- Iran overpower Australia in FIVB Volleyball Men's World Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Tbilisi museum to showcase photos of Niavaran Palace
- Iran blind football book place at 2020 Paralympic
- Iran plans to reduce imports by $10b in 2 years
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena
- Impact of import subsidy on food price fluctuations
- 33 percent decline in trade with Turkey
