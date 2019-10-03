Malaysian cyclist finishes first at 2nd round of Azarbaijan Cycling Tour

The Malay pedalist finished the second round in 4 hours, 25 minutes and seven seconds, cycling 180 kilometres from the city of Aras in Eastern Azarbaijan Province to Khoy in the Western Azarbaijan Province.

A cyclist from South Africa stood second and Mohammad Ganj Khanlou of Iran became third.

The third round will take place between Orumiyeh and Tabriz on Friday.

There are five rounds in Azarbaijan Cycling Tour.

Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) 2019 is a UCI Asian Tour and the 34th edition of Tour of Iran (Azerbaijan) which will be held in five stages on 2-6 Oct. 2019, in three provinces of East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, and Ardebil and with a total length of 877 kilometers.

The tour routes commenced from Tabriz the largest city in Iranian Azarbaijan and it passes through Lake Orumiyeh, Orumiyeh, Jolfa, Meshginshahr, Sareyn and Kaleybar, and then it finishes in Tabriz.

15 teams from 11 countries have participated in this tournament, including Iran, Malaysia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, South Africa, Hong Kong, China, Belarus, Turkey and Belgium.

Tour of Iran (Azarbaijan) is the most prestigious cycling tour in Iran.

