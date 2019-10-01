Iranian scientist wins European biomaterial award

The Institute for Macromolecular Chemistry reports that the European Society of Biomaterial council committee has awarded the Julia Polak European Doctorate Award 2019 to Iranian Dr. Melika Sarem (group of Prof. Dr. Prasad Shastri) for her doctoral work entitled "Role of Intrinsically Disordered Phosphoprotein Secondary Structure in Bone Biomineralization and Impact of Biomimetic apatite on Endochondral Ossification".

The work tries to understand how bone mineral phase impacts human bone marrow derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) fate.

The award ceremony took place during the Young Scientist Forum session at ESB meeting (9-11 September 2019) in Dresden.

She has previously won Arthur-Lüttringhaus Prize for the best doctoral dissertation.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish