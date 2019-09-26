Junior World Kabaddi Championships for boys' logo shows Iran's authority in Persian Gulf

“The logo shows two dolphins that are frequent animals in the Persian Gulf. Dolphins normally swim in groups which shows synchronization in kabaddi as well. Also, Kish Island that will host the event is Iran’s symbol of authority in the middle of the Persian Gulf waters,” said Abbas Ursaji, Iran Kabaddi Federation President on Thursday.

Iran’s Kish Island in the Persian Gulf will host the Junior World Kabaddi Championship for boys on November 9-15.

Teams from India, South Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Chinese Taipe, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Turkmenistan, Denmark, Kenya, Uganda, Canada, Australia and Iraq will take part at the competition.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish