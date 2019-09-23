UNESCO official says Iran protects ancient monuments properly

He made the remarks at the news conference of the International Conference on the (Ancient) Silk Road, adding the UNESCO has been paying attention to preserving the natural and cultural monuments of countries and Iran has done well in this regard.

Referring that conservation and sustainable development of World Heritage is one of the principal UN programs for the year 2030, he noted this approach provides a proper opportunity to work harder to preserve the heritage.

Considering the Silk Road a significant ground for the reconciliation of nations and the intercultural dialogue of all member states, Jing urged utilizing the way for promoting cultures of various countries.

Some 24 natural and cultural monuments of Iran are listed on the World List, he said, adding this should be appreciated and the necessary plans for preservation of the heritage must be made.

The International Conference on the (Ancient) Silk Road is slated for September 23-29.

Some 40 representatives from 14 world countries as well as a number of Iranian officials are attending the conference.

The participating countries include France, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Bhutan, Turkey, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Nepal.

