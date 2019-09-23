UNESCO official names Iran as an important partner

Feng Jing made the remark while speaking at the International Conference on the Silk Road which started work on Monday morning in the western Iranian city of Hamedan.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) official announced that 24 cultural and natural Iranian properties have already been registered on the World Heritage Center, so Iran is an important partner for the body.

Feng also named Iran as an active partner at the world coordinating committee.

He also appreciated Hamedan for holding such an international conference.

World heritage center plays a key role in introducing properties of the Silk Road states, the official stressed.

The International Conference on the (Ancient) Silk Road kicked off in Hamedan on Monday morning.

About 40 representatives from 14 world countries and a number of Iranian officials including Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami are present in the international event.

International Conference on the Silk Road being held in Hamedan for the first time will last for eight days.

The participating countries include France, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Bhutan, Turkey, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Nepal.

