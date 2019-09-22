Enemies fully aware of Iran's military might: Senior military official

“The enemy knows how powerful the Iranian military might is because they could’ve intervened in Iran like they did in eastern and western neighbors,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Deputy for Cooperation of the Iranian Army said on Sunday.

He stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully capable of countering any threat and invasion.

Sayyari made the remarks in a meeting with the Supreme Leader’s representative in the southern Fars Province on Sunday.

Iran marked the start of the Iraq war on Sunday by flexing its military muscle.

