IRNA Chief: Western media do not show real image of Iran

Speaking in a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone, Zia Hashemi said Iran-US challenges started when the democratic processes like holding elections and women's roles in Iran were developed.

Over the last four decades we have observed US animosity against Iranians, especially in imposing cruel sanctions, he added.

Stressing the fact that the Iranian government and people have so far passed by many obstacles and are moving toward economic stability, Hashemi said we expect important media in the world, especially those which have offices in Tehran, to present realities of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he elaborated on the social, cultural vibe in Iran, people’s position and the economic and tourism capacities, saying Italian and Iranian media, especially the official news agencies should pave the way for creating mutual understanding between Iranian and Italian people.

He also urged the media to try their best to show both countries' potentials for developing political, economic, cultural, scientific, academic, media and tourism fields.

Emphasizing the importance of media efforts for promoting convergence, peace-seeking relations in the region and the world as well, Hashemi said having 85 years of experiences, IRNA has introduced Iran’s realities and approaches in establishing security in the world and reinforcing ties with the countries of the world.

Meanwhile, Perrone referred to his first visit to Iran in 2005 for vacations, and said whatever he saw were different from what he saw in reality.

Referring to close relations between Iran and Italy, he said Iranian students are the second greatest population in Italy after China.

He described Iranian people as sophisticated and energetic and expressed hope for world nations such as Italians to get familiar with Iran’s realities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Perrone emphasized the role of media in screening the realities about Iran.

The Italian diplomat then toured IRNA news rooms and was informed of the process of creating news in IRNA.

