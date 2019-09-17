Putin hails Iran-Russia common stance on JCPOA

President Putin made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani which was held on the sidelines of the fifth trilateral meeting of Iran, Russia and Turkey on the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Putin called for successful cooperation between Iran and Russia in all fields, saying both countries are developing their political and international relations in the context of the United Nations and other organization like Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Referring to the process of finalizing free trade zone with Iran in Eurasia, he said Iran-Russia economic relations are developing and the trade balance of Tehran and Moscow has experienced 17% growth over the past six months in the first half of the current year.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended Iran-Russia-Turkey 5th tripartite summit on humanitarian situation in Syria on Monday.

Rouhani’s visit was upon the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Earlier speaking in a after the fifth trilateral meeting with Turkish and Russian presidents in Ankara, Rouhani said that all countries must respect the Syrian national sovereignty and territorial integrity, noting that the US seeks Syria’s disintegration.

We all are against the presence of uninvited foreign troops that interfere in the country’s internal affairs, he added.

Presidents of Iran, Turkey and Russia in a statement pledged to continue efforts to combat terrorist groups in the Syrian city of Idlib in a bid to help the Damascus government control larger parts of the country.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish