Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 17

Tehran, Sept 17, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Tuesday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran, Turkey, Russia meet in fifth Syria Summit

- US unilateral measures are threats to int'l peace

- Detained UK-flagged tanker to be released soon

** IRAN DAILY

- Biggest oil price hike since 1991 after Saudi attacks

- North Korea: ‘Denuclearization’ talks possible if ‘threats’ removed

- Iran says will release UK-flagged tanker ‘in days’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- World must slam U.S. destructive behavior

- 120,000 Palestinians arrested by Zionist regime since Oslo accords

- Iran’s Abdevali seizes bronze at World Wrestling Championships

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Trilateral summit on Syria

- INSTEX chairman visiting Iran

- Be tested for HIV to watch “Monkey” on Reza Abdoh

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Biggest oil price surge since 1991

- Int'l stock exchange top open in Kish in February

- China industrial output growth falls to 17 year low

