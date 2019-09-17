Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 17

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran, Turkey, Russia meet in fifth Syria Summit
- US unilateral measures are threats to int'l peace
- Detained UK-flagged tanker to be released soon
** IRAN DAILY
- Biggest oil price hike since 1991 after Saudi attacks
- North Korea: ‘Denuclearization’ talks possible if ‘threats’ removed
- Iran says will release UK-flagged tanker ‘in days’
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- World must slam U.S. destructive behavior
- 120,000 Palestinians arrested by Zionist regime since Oslo accords
- Iran’s Abdevali seizes bronze at World Wrestling Championships
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Trilateral summit on Syria
- INSTEX chairman visiting Iran
- Be tested for HIV to watch “Monkey” on Reza Abdoh
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Biggest oil price surge since 1991
- Int'l stock exchange top open in Kish in February
- China industrial output growth falls to 17 year low
9376**1416
