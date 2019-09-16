Iran grabs first medal at World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan

The 82-kilogram Greco-Roman wrestler Abdvali beat Ukrainian Yuri Shkrube 7-0 to win a bronze medal on Sunday.

It was the Iranian team’s first medal in the event that serves as a qualifier for 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Abdvali suffered ribs injury in his face-off with a Russian rival before the third position match. "I had a lot of pain when I took part in the match for the third position," he said.

Slavik Galstyan of Armenia in a bitter fight (7: 5) came out the winner of the meeting with Iranian Meysam Dalhani on Sunday.

Two other Iranian wrestlers will compete against their rivals to be eligible for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team’s head coach praised Abdvali’s performance, saying he won the first medal for the country.

