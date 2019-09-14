Top cleric says Muslims can become world's first power

In an interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the Congress on the Future of Islamic World and Palestine in Ankara, the top cleric called the congress very effective in the present time and said that at this juncture when the enemy is trying to marginalize the Palestinian issue, this conference can once again raise the Palestinian issue to the public opinion and the Muslims.

Ayatollah Araki emphasized that Turkey is an influential and important country in the Islamic world, and noted holding this congress in Turkey in presence of prominent individuals from the Islamic world can be a step in the unity of the Islamic world.

He called the main role of the conference which is taking a step forward towards unity of the Islamic world and highlighted that the unity of the Islamic world today is a vital necessity.

Stressing that the Islamic world through moving forward towards unity among themselves can take an important step for the development and progress, he said adding that unity of Islamic countries does not mean political unity or the elimination of geographical boundaries and Islamic countries can become the first power in the world with practical plans in the fields of culture, science, economics and military.

Pointing out that Islamic countries have vast human and economic potential, he said, with the unity of Islamic countries, it will be possible for them to become the world's leading power.

The meeting, organized by the Saadat Islamic Unity Research Center in Turkey, brought together more than seventy foreign guests from 20 countries.

The meeting featured five specialized sessions on "Quds is the Most Important and Fundamental Issue of the Islamic World", "Islamic Unity: The Muslims' Only Way for the Future", "The Impact of the Palestinian Issue on the Islamic World and the Responsibilities of the Islamic Ummah", “World Status and Issues of Islam, Problems and Solutions"," Concerning the Greater Middle East Plan – Deal of the Century Agreement, Its Goals and Supporters, Conditions for Implementation of the Islamic Unity Plan" will be held with the participation of foreign guests and Turkish scholars.

