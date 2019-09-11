Veep: Imam Hossein (AS) pivot of unity between Iran, Iraq

"Understanding how tens of millions of devoted lovers of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible come together in a short time in days of Arbaeen and observe rituals peacefully is not easy for the world," he said.

Jahangiri extended condolences to Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi over martyrdom of a number of pilgrims on Tuesday's incident and thanked him for proper management of mourning ceremony on Day of Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram when Imam Hossein (AS) and his loyal companions were martyred by the tyrant Yazid in plains of Karbala.

Appreciating the move to lift visa requirements for Iranian pilgrims on days of Arbaeen and Iraqi government's efforts to open Khosravi border, he said that Iranian government and people are fully ready to help the Iraqi government and people in holding the ceremonies gloriously.

He also hoped that Tehran-Baghdad agreements would be implemented speedily, maintaining that management of the Iraqi government in implementing the agreements as effective and useful.

Abdelmahdi, for his part, mutually condoled the Iranian nation and bereaved families over Tuesday's incident, hoping that such an event will not happen again.

The Iraqi government and people have always been thankful of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Rouhani and Iranian people for cooperation in holding religious rituals in Iraq in the best manner, Abdelmahdi said.

Describing bilateral relations as deep and friendly, he hoped that the agreements would be implemented with further speed.

8072**2050

