Zarif: Iran ready to work with Afghanistan for ending violence

"Gravely concerned about Afghanistan," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Sunday.

"Defeated foreigners must leave and fratricide must end; especially as foreigners can exploit the situation, bringing renewed bloodshed," he added.

"Iran prepared to work with Afghan gov't and parties—as well as neighbors—to forge lasting end to violence," Zarif noted.

Earlier, the previous head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Afghanistan Headquarters Mohsen Pak-Ayin told IRNA that the US claims that the agreement with Taliban will lessen violence and pave the way for Afghan-Afghan negotiations, while the agreement is not accepted by the people of the country.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, claims that the US and the Taliban have reached an agreement on the principles, which should be confirmed by Trump to be implemented, he added.

Pak-Ayin said that Khalilzad's remarks imply that the agreement is not between the US and the Taliban, as a group, but it is actually between the US and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which was established in September 1996 when Kabul fell to Taliban and ceased to exist when the Northern Alliance invaded the country in late 2001.

He added that this means that the US has ignored the fact that Afghanistan has a government and a constitution and made an agreement with the Salafi Wahabbis whose ideology is based on terrorism.

The government of Afghanistan that calls itself the national reconciliation government is not a strong one. The president and some other officials have disagreements on some issues; though, for the purpose of the elections, the government is not against the US-Taliban talks, but it wants to play a role in the talks as well, he said.

But as it turns out, the US and the Taliban are circumventing the central government, he added.

