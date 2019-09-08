US sanctions have no effect on Iran-Cuba ties

Speaking to IRNA, Alexis Bandrich Vega said sanctions imposed on Iran and Cuba would prepare the ground for developing relations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is based on the unity of its people, it is willing to be independent and not to bow to the pressures of a superpower since the victory of the 1979 Revolution , he said.

The ambassador hoped that Iran will overcome the economic sanctions with self-reliance exploring capacities of its national economy, he added.

Meanwhile, Cuban diplomat highlighted good political relations based on anti-imperialist approach and respecting sovereignty and independence of every state.

He also underlined the need to strengthen relations in the economic, commercial and cultural fields.

For much of the interview, Bandrich Vega stressed both countries' tendency to increase tourism industry aiming to make people know each other better.

"Despite the US pressures the landscape and tourist resorts of the Cuban island is very attractive in terms of natural resources and the Cuban people are very hospitable," he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the longstanding civilization and historical identity of Iran, the spectacular natural wonders and the Iranian cultural heritage, recommending everyone to visit Iran.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish