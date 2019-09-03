Sep 3, 2019, 4:55 PM
Journalist ID: 2078
News Code: 83463916
0 Persons

Talks underway to launch direct Ilam-Najaf flights for Arbaeen rituals

Talks underway to launch direct Ilam-Najaf flights for Arbaeen rituals

Ilam, Sept 3, IRNA- Iran’s western Ilam Province, on the border with Iraq, is planning to launch direct flights from its capital to the Iraqi city of Najaf as the mourning Arbaeen rituals for the death of third Shia Imam Hussain is getting underway. 

Ilam Airport’s caretaker manager announced on Tuesday that negotiations are underway with Iran’s national carrier Iran Air to launch four daily direct flights from the provincial capital Ilam to Najaf starting 10 days ahead of Arbaeen rituals and ending six days after the termination of  the religious ceremonies. 

Arbaeen marks the culmination of religious rituals for Shia muslims who will mourn the fortieth day of Imam Hussain's martyrdom.  

Ilam-Najaf flights were launched three days ago. 

Muharram, the first Lunar calendar month, marks the time when Imam Hussain attained martyrdom by its opponents more than 1000 years ago. 

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =