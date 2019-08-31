Iran's 'Manicure' to be screened in Telluride Film Fest

Telluride Film Festival is the second most important event after Oscar Awards which screens various films every year.

Manicure will compete with 12 other short films.

The 14-minute film narrates the story of a man struggling to cope with the unexpected death of his wife under the watch of local villagers, ifilmtv.com reported.

Produced in 2017, the film has participated in a number of film festivals across the globe, including 24th Encounters Film Festival in the UK, 9th Istanbul Int’l Short Film Festival in Turkey, the Big Bang Int’l Short Film Festival in Athens and the 35th Sundance Film Festival in the US.

‘Manicure’ is also recipient of various accolades such as the best short film award at the Fifth Los Angeles Diversity Film Festival in the US as well as the Special Jury Prize garnered by the flick from 2018 Rio de Janeiro Int’l Short Film Festival (Curta Cinema).

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish