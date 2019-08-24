Iran’s Taekwondo team crowned at World Cup Championship

2019 Taekwondo World Cup kicked off yesterday with the participation of 97 taekwondokas from 10 countries in Wushui, China, and will continue for three days.

The men's team competitions are underway today and the Islamic Azad University team as the representative of Iran faced the rivals and won the championship.

The team first beat Kazakhstan 48-33, then defeated China 66-53 and advanced to final.

The team coached by Nenmatollah Khalifa in the final also defeated the powerful South Korean team 71-66.

Azad University was sent to the World Cup as the champion of the Iranian League.

Hussein Lotfi, Amir Mohammad Bakhshi, Sina Bahrami, Erfan Nazemi and Saeed Rajabi were in the squad.

Teams ranking first to third will be awarded 80, 48, and 28 points respectively to increase Olympic ranking.

The champion team was also awarded $ 20,000, the runner-up $ 10,000 and the third was awarded $ 5,000.

