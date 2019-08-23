Cleric says Iran is supporting peace in world

Addressing the second Friday prayers sermon, Ayatollah Emami Kashani pointed to the remarks made by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the cabinet members, saying supreme leaders emphasized economic issues.

Iran is after removing enmity, he said, adding that the country has always been in peace.

Economy and culture are two prominent topics which should be heeded by the officials to overcome the country's economic problems, Ayatollah Khamenei earlier said.

To attain the goal, all should spare no effort to get rid of dependency on oil revenues, paying due attention to key sectors such as housing, agriculture and science-based companies to uproot the poverty, the Supreme Leader said.

The government should properly identify the country's problems and help remove them at the earliest, the Supreme Leader added.

The officials should also mind promotion of domestic production as a key in attaining such a goal, he said.

