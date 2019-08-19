Iran warns against plots regarding re-seizure of Adrian Daria

Mousavi made the remarks at his weekly press briefing on Monday when he described the UK move as a piracy.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil is now changed to Adrian Daria. The tanker was released on Sunday (August 18).

Referring to the release of the oil tanker, Mousavi described Iran's diplomatic and legal measures as fruitful.

The spokesman further described the US demand for continuation of seizure of Adrian Daria as illegal.

Iran has warned the United States against the aftermath of its demand.

