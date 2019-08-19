19 August 2019 - 12:02
Iran warns against plots regarding re-seizure of Adrian Daria

Tehran, Aug 19, IRNA – Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi says the UK July 4 seizure of a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action and warned against any acts regarding the detention of the tanker.

Mousavi made the remarks at his weekly press briefing on Monday when he described the UK move as a piracy.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil is now changed to Adrian Daria. The tanker was released on Sunday (August 18).

Referring to the release of the oil tanker, Mousavi described Iran's diplomatic and legal measures as fruitful.

The spokesman further described the US demand for continuation of seizure of Adrian Daria as illegal.

Iran has warned the United States against the aftermath of its demand.

