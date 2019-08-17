17 August 2019 - 23:51
Iran, Iraq agree to open Khosravi border ahead of Arbaeen ceremony

Tehran, August 17, IRNA - Iran and Iraq have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end visa regime and open the crucial Khosravi border as both Muslim nations prepare for Islam’s holy Arbaeen religious ceremony, where millions of Iranians march to the Iraqi city of Karbala. 

“With new MoUs the job has been become much easier and we hope all the work is done easily,” said visiting Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin al-Yassiri on Saturday. 

“According to the MoU, Khosravi border was opened and visas were lifted. This MoU will facilitate Iranian pilgrims’ visit to Iraq,” he added. 

Some 2 million Iranians visited Iraq in Arbaeen last year after they passed through several other border crossings. 

Khosravi border is the closest Iranian point to Karbala, the city that will house millions of Muslim pilgrims from all around the world. 

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of third Shia Imam Hossein (AS) who was martyred some 1,400 years ago. 

Every year millions of people flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala, the battlefield where Imam Hossein (AS) was martyred, to mourn his death.

