Official urges Muslims to take advantage of hajj for boosting interaction

Speaking in a meeting with Chief of Hajj Mission in Tanzania Sheikh Abdullah Taleb, Navab said enemies of Islam are after neutralizing guidelines of the late Founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei by promoting Iranophobia and Shiaphobia.

The Arrogance and Zionism spare no efforts to create rift in World of Islam, he said, urging Muslims and the Islamic community to be vigilant against Arrogance and to defend their rights.

During the meeting, both sides hailed relations among elites, cultural and academic figures and hajj organizations of Iran and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Taleb described hajj as an opportunity for solving the problems of the Islamic World.

He also expressed his readiness for visiting Iran to reinforce cooperation.

Earlier, Ayatollah Khamenei said in a message on the occasion of the ceremony of the Disavowal of Pagans in Arafat Desert that Hajj is a great opportunity to thwart the conspiracy of Deal of Century.

Disavowal of the arrogance, led by the US, means disavowal of killing the oppressed and igniting wars; condemnation of centers of terrorism, including DAESH and American Blackwater (the US private company involved in war crimes in Iraq); wrath of the Muslim World over the deeds of the child-killing Zionist regime and its supporters; and condemnation of the US ignition of wars in the Western Asia and Northern Africa, the Leader said in his message.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is a top priority for the Muslims, Ayatollah Khamenei added that conspiracy of the Deal of the Century set by the US and its puppets is a crime against humanity.

The Leader invited the Muslims to actively participate in the fight against the enemy and said that the Deal of the Century is God willing doomed to fail.

