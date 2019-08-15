Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 15

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader urges resistance against Saudi-UAE bid to split Yemen
- Negotiations with enemy nothing but deceit
- National economy survives big shock; now getting stable
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Persian Gulf countries can protect region’s security
- US agrees to lift sanctions for Iran Air ATR spares
- China resumes work on three key projects in Iran despite US sanctions
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- No Zionists in Persian Gulf
- Imam Khomeini's legacy firmly binds Yemen with Iran
- Hamas threatens to shower Zionists troops with missiles
** TEHRAN TIMES
- No need for foreign forces in Persian Gulf
- IRGC chief: Iran has tied security to progress
- 'Hamas will shower Israel with barrages of missiles if Gaza attacked'
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- TSE ends week 1.6% higher
- Seasonal ban on rice imports lifted
- ATR: US lifts sanctions on Iran Air spares
