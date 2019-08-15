15 August 2019 - 09:31
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 15

Tehran, Aug 15, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader urges resistance against Saudi-UAE bid to split Yemen

- Negotiations with enemy nothing but deceit

- National economy survives big shock; now getting stable



** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani: Persian Gulf countries can protect region’s security

- US agrees to lift sanctions for Iran Air ATR spares

- China resumes work on three key projects in Iran despite US sanctions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- No Zionists in Persian Gulf
- Imam Khomeini's legacy firmly binds Yemen with Iran
- Hamas threatens to shower Zionists troops with missiles
 

** TEHRAN TIMES

- No need for foreign forces in Persian Gulf   

- IRGC chief: Iran has tied security to progress  

- 'Hamas will shower Israel with barrages of missiles if Gaza attacked'


** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- TSE ends week 1.6% higher
- Seasonal ban on rice imports lifted

- ATR: US lifts sanctions on Iran Air spares  
 

