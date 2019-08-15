Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 15

** IRAN NEWS

- Leader urges resistance against Saudi-UAE bid to split Yemen

- Negotiations with enemy nothing but deceit

- National economy survives big shock; now getting stable





** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani: Persian Gulf countries can protect region’s security

- US agrees to lift sanctions for Iran Air ATR spares

- China resumes work on three key projects in Iran despite US sanctions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- No Zionists in Persian Gulf

- Imam Khomeini's legacy firmly binds Yemen with Iran

- Hamas threatens to shower Zionists troops with missiles



** TEHRAN TIMES

- No need for foreign forces in Persian Gulf

- IRGC chief: Iran has tied security to progress

- 'Hamas will shower Israel with barrages of missiles if Gaza attacked'





** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE ends week 1.6% higher

- Seasonal ban on rice imports lifted

- ATR: US lifts sanctions on Iran Air spares



9417**1416



Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish