Joint war games between Iran and Russia are expected to take place by the end of March 20 next year in the Indian Ocean, said Commodore Mojtaba Mohammadi, commander of the Iranian Navy’s first maritime region (Bandar Abbas, Hormuzgan Province) on Sunday.

However, he didn’t give more information about its exact date.

Tehran and Moscow are flexing their military muscles in the region as tensions soared in the Persian Gulf.

