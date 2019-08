Rahim Mahmoudzadeh added that the karate fighters snatched 7 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze medals at the event.

He went on to say that the competition was held in various age categories for two days.

Shotokan Karate is one of the sub-styles of Karate. This branch of Karate focuses on kata, punches, hand/elbow strikes, knee strikes and kicks.

