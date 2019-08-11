IRNA chief says media create opportunities, not threat

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the national Reporter's Day hosted by Tehran Municipality, Hashemi said, "It is not right the media be taken as a challenge and that they may create damage to the society, but the fact is that the media inherently give rise to opportunities and are beneficial to society."

"If such view is enhanced in the society, hopes get stronger that media will be promoted to the satisfactory national status and even the Iranian media would keep up with the global standards," he said.

Hashemi added that media cannot be restricted to only good news, and that if they do not have an inclusive approach and in case they lack professional independence, they cannot play the role of a reference media.

IRNA, originally known as Pars news agency, was founded in August 1934 at Iran's Foreign Ministry as the first professional news mainstream in the country.

Twenty-one years ago these days, Mahmoud Saremi, IRNA correspondent in Afghanistan, was martyred by lawless Taliban militia at Iranian consulate in Mazar-i Sharif. The day is designated as the national Reporter's Day to honor Saremi's memory and honor the devoted Iranian journalists.

