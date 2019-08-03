Neighbors to become customers of Iran's petrol: Official

Reza Padidar, Chairman of Energy Commission of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture, told IRNA that the gasoline transactions will be conducted through local currency and exchange of products due to the US anti-Iran sanctions.

If the bans are eased and financial transactions are facilitated, all 15 neighbors will come to Iran's market, Padidar said.

The official made the remarks while talking about Iran's gasoline offered at Tehran stock Exchange as of today.

He went on to say that Afghanistan and Iraq are respectively the first and second destinations for Iran's petrol.

Pakistan and Armenia will be the next, Padidar said.

As the official announced, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Iraqi Kurdistan region are eager to buy Iran's gas oil.

In July 2018, Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri announced that the government is to offer the country's oil through national stock exchange as the US has targeted Iranian oil sector in order to restrict the country's exports.

The private sector can transparently buy oil from Tehran Stock Exchange and then export it, Jahangiri added to his remarks.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish