Iran bags silver in Asian Para Games Long jump after doping test

Speaking to IRNA, head of Sports and Youths office of Damghan Hassan Akbari said the Asian Paralympics website announce positive the doping test of two Uzbek athletes.

He added that the gold medal was awarded to Sri Lanka and the silver one was given to Iran.

Akbari went on to say that Bornaki is now preparing for 2020 Summer Olympics.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan, on July 24-August 9, 2020 with preliminary events in some sports beginning on July 22.

The 2018 Asian Games, officially known as the 18th Asian Games and also known as Jakarta Palembang 2018, was a pan-Asian multi-sport event held on August 18-September 2, 2018 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

