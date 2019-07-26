Iran agriculture minister visits China top projects

Hojjati first visited the process of farming fish and also Cage fish farming in Qingdao.

He also toured the research center for producing rice in Qingdao beaches and was informed on the way to produce it.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Qingdao Mayor Meng Fanli, both sides discussed developing relations in various fields.

Hojjati arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night to reinforce economic relations in agricultural field.

He had earlier held talks with Minister of Agriculture of the People's Republic of China Han Changfu.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish