Conditions set for activity of Afghan businessmen in Chabahar

Abdul Rahim Kordi said at a meeting to address Afghan businessmen problems with the presence of the Afghan Nimrouz governor in Chabahar FTZ on Tuesday, "Afghan investors are doing well in Chabahar, contributing to production and employment."

He noted that the province of Sistan and Baluchestan and Afghanistan have good commercial and political ties, appreciating the presence of the governor of the province of Nimrouz of Afghanistan in Chabahar.

Managing Director of Chabahar Free Zone Organization said that there are economic and infrastructural facilities in this city and they have been provided for Afghanistan in a special way, adding, "We will appreciate the investors of this country."

He went on to say, "3,000 commercial, industrial, and service enterprises were registered in Chabahar Free Zone, of which are 300 foreign companies, and Afghanistan has the most registered companies among different countries."

Kordi went on to say, "The Free Trade Zone of Chabahar plays an important role in the development of Afghanistan, and all the problems of Afghan businessmen in this area will be pursued in the area of ​​tax exemptions, use of driving licenses, departure and returns, import and export of goods."

According to IRNA, the governor of Nimrouz province Vali Soltan on Tuesday after entering the airport of Konarak was welcomed by the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan, and a group of officials and economic activists, and then visited the economic and production capacities of the Chabahar Free Zone.

