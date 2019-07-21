Terrorists kill two border guards in SE Iran

According to the statement, during the conflict which happened in Saravan border, two border guards were killed and two others were injured.

Earlier in February, the IRGC destroyed the hideouts and arrested the terrorists who are responsible for the killing of a number of the IRGC forces in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan in southeast of the country.

During the operation, three terrorists were arrested and a total of 750 kg of explosives together with arms and ammunition were discovered, the statement read.

The arrested terrorists were those who supported and organized a recent terrorist attack in the province which borders Pakistan, it added.

A Suicide attack on a bus carrying the Islamic Republic Guards Corps (IRGC) personnel led to martyrdom of 27 and injury of 13 of them on February 12.

A terrorist group calling itself Jaish al-Adl, affiliated to Al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the incident.

